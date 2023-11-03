DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

