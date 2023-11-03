DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $372.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

