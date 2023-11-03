Daryn G. Smith Sells 16,700 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $124.95 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

