Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 331,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.