David Helgason Sells 643,365 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
U stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.45.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $71,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
