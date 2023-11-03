David Ian Mckay Sells 4,131 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at C$114.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.89 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6570513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$138.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

