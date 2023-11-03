David Ian Mckay Sells 4,131 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at C$114.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.92.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.89 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6570513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$138.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.