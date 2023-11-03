Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,622,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,581.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,622,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,581.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $3,420,280.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,133,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,028,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,074 shares of company stock worth $19,036,852 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

