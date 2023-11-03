DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.42 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

