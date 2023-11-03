easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.42) to GBX 630 ($7.67) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.54) to GBX 550 ($6.69) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.73) to GBX 585 ($7.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.94) to GBX 540 ($6.57) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

easyJet stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

