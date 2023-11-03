Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enova International from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

ENVA stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Enova International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

