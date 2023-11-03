Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
DexCom Stock Performance
DexCom stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom
In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
