Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Director Sells $108,491.40 in Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $108,491.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Escalade Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESCA. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Escalade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 345,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.