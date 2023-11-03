eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in eXp World were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,889 shares of company stock worth $13,128,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.91 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

