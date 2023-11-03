Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,915,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.