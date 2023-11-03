Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

