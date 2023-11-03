Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 72.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

FN stock opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $183.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

