Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 276.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Fastly worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fastly by 98,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 393,833 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $10,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,791 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Stock Up 15.6 %

FSLY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

