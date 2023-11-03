FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

