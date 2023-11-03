Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Financial Institutions worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

