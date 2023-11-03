FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCFS

FirstCash Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,856,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,447 shares of company stock valued at $51,078,729. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.