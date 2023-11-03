Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Danske cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
