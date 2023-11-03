Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $140.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNV opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.