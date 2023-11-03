FY2024 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lowered by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.97 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

