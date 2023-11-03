FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

