FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lowered by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

