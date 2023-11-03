GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get GATX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Price Performance

GATX Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.