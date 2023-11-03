Gerard H. Gifford Sells 13,535 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CCK opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

