Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

