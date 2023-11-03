Graham Chipchase Sells 76,206 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Graham Chipchase sold 76,206 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.43 ($8.56), for a total transaction of A$1,023,598.99 ($651,973.88).

Graham Chipchase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Graham Chipchase purchased 33 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.12 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of A$432.99 ($275.79).

On Thursday, August 31st, Graham Chipchase acquired 30 shares of Brambles stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.87 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of A$446.01 ($284.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Brambles’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

