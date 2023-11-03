Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

