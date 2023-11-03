Greenridge Global Initiates Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Stock analysts at Greenridge Global assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of SOPA opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Society Pass has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 149.32% and a negative net margin of 317.72%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

