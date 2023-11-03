Gregory S. Bentley Sells 67,313 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $47.95 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

