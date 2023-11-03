Gregory S. Gallopoulos Sells 33,200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $243.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

