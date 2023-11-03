Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.