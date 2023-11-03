HC Wainwright Increases Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $108.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $106.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

Transcat Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. Transcat has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.