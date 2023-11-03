Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $538,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

