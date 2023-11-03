i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of i3 Verticals worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.13 million, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.