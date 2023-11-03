i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of i3 Verticals worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 759,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 94,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at i3 Verticals

In other news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $59,839.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $93.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

