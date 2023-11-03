Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Buys $149,913.60 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

