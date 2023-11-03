Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

