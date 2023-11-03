Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 256.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ingles Markets worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

