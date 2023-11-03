Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 254.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after buying an additional 468,332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 534.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.