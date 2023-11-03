Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Purchases $999,972.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

