Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Purchases $153,720.48 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

