Insider Buying: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Buys $102,507.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

