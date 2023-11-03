Insider Selling: Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) CFO Sells $125,479.96 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $16.86.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambrx Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,760,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.