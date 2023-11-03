Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) COO Sells $1,089,296.80 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

