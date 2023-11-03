Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $103,831.20 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $110,469.42.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,100 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.93. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $142.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SiTime by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 174.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

