Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.79% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,854,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $3,156,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

PGJ opened at $25.47 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

