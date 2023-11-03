Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
